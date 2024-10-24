Open in App
    Matty Healy Says He Won’t Be Writing Songs About ‘Casual Romances’ After Briefly Dating Taylor Swift

    2 days ago

    Bad Blood? Matty Healy seemingly made a dig at his "casual" public romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift in a new interview.

    Matty, 35, explained during Joshua Citarella ’s " Doomscroll " podcast on Wednesday, October 23, that he found writing songs about former romances "an obvious thing to draw from."

    The 1975 frontman then seemingly referred to his romance with Taylor, 34, saying, "Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of, like, what I was doing."

    Matty's level of fame exploded after his romance with Taylor began in April 2023, shortly after her split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn .

    "So, I think that a lot of artists, they become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that, and fair enough," he continued.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iRYE8_0wKXisDE00

    Admitting that he "used to write about relationships a lot more" earlier in his career, Matty once again hinted at his romance with Taylor, which lasted until June 2023.

    "But honestly I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be, that I’ve kind of become known for just because I was famous," Matty revealed.

    Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

    The "Somebody Else" singer seemingly hinted that he won't be writing any songs about his short-lived "liaison" with Taylor.

    "I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from and I’m just not interested in it. And I think the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always like fight against. So, the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be, like, two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting," Matty explained.

    See Taylor Swift's Complete Dating History Amid Travis Kelce Romance

    Taylor appeared to draw inspiration from their brief romance for songs on her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department , which dropped on April 19.

    On "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," the Grammy winner seemed to hint that Matty blindsided her by walking out on their relationship without a word. She sang, “You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine, they just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like."

    The lyric, “I just want to know if rusting my sparkling summer was the goal," also hinted at Matty, as their split came while Taylor was on the first leg her Eras tour, and briefly took the shine off her summer of touring and being surrounded by adoring fans.

    Which Songs on Taylor Swift’s ‘TTPD’ Are About Matty Healy? Fan Theories

    Fans believed that Taylor referred to her romance with Matty in "But Daddy I Love Him," when she sang, "I’m not coming to my senses / I know it’s crazy but he’s the one I want."

    She later sang about haters, telling her love interest to "stay away from her,” much like many Swifties were telling Matty via social media at the time of their relationship.

    Following Taylor and Matty's split in June 2023, she went on to fall in love with NFL star Travis Kelce , sparking up a romance in August 2023 that is still going strong .

    Matty began dating model Gabbriette Bechtel in September 2023. The couple revealed in June that they were engaged.

    Casaroni
    1d ago
    Says the Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.
