Lady Gaga Letting Fiance Michael Polansky ‘Ride Her Coattails’ With ‘Shady’ Songwriting Credits

The rumor mill is churning with claims Lady Gaga ’s fiancé, Michael Polansky , is leveraging her star power for his own gain, multiple sources exclusively tell Life & Style .

“Why is Michael suddenly listed as a songwriter on her new album?” gripes a top music insider.

“He’s not a songwriter — he’s a tech investor! Are we seriously supposed to believe he’s penning hits for one of the world’s biggest stars because of his songwriting skills? Or is this just a case of riding on his superstar girlfriend’s coattails? Shady!”

Lady Gaga and Rumored Fiance Michael Polansky’s Relationship Timeline

Another source says the pop star is so gaga over her guy “she’s letting him ride her coattails — for now.”