    Katy Perry ‘Scrambling to Reclaim Her Spot’ on ‘American Idol’ After New Album Flops

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GxCO8_0wEZ5FVz00

    Katy Perry , who turns 40 on October 25, is pleading with American Idol producers for a comeback as a judge now that the pop star’s latest album, 143 , has tanked — but Carrie Underwood is standing in her way!

    American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” an insider reveals exclusively to Life & Style .

    “Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table. It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her. But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!”

    just what it is
    9h ago
    Katie Perry is not one of those transcended artists that can take forever to release an album. She's just ok. And even though she's a judge on American idol, she is basically irrelevant as an artist. That's what you see in the lack thereof of her record sales
    hell no
    10h ago
    Bull. Katie would not do that.click bait.
