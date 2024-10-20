Katy Perry ‘Scrambling to Reclaim Her Spot’ on ‘American Idol’ After New Album Flops

Katy Perry , who turns 40 on October 25, is pleading with American Idol producers for a comeback as a judge now that the pop star’s latest album, 143 , has tanked — but Carrie Underwood is standing in her way!

“ American Idol was a safe, steady gig for Katy,” an insider reveals exclusively to Life & Style .

“Now that her album has flopped, she’s scrambling to reclaim her spot at the judges’ table. It’s a clear sign even she knows her days as a chart topping artist are behind her. But Carrie’s got the gig now — and unless the new season is a ratings disaster, there’s no way Katy is getting back in that chair!”