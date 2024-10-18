Kelsey Anderson Reacts to Dad Mark Anderson’s ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Elimination: ‘So Proud of You’

Kelsey Anderson is so proud of her dad, Mark Anderson , after his journey on The Golden Bachelorette came to an end. Joan Vassos eliminated Mark during the Wednesday, October 16, episode, and Kelsey reacted to the news on Instagram one day later.

“So proud of you for putting yourself out there dad,” Kelsey, 26, wrote. “I love you so much.”

Mark, 57, reflected on his journey on the show in an Instagram post of his own. “I am thankful…I am hopeful…I feel blessed,” he wrote. “I started a journey hopeful for a future. I departed with so much more than I [started] with. I am blessed to have met Joan, a radiant, and caring woman who stood tall and navigated this with poise and grace. I met this incredible group of men that have enriched the core of my being. Thank you for the encouragement and support that has been shared throughout this journey it has truly changed my life for the better!”

Bachelor Nation met Mark earlier this year when Kelsey was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor . The widowed dad of five made a good impression and viewers immediately began petitioning for him to be part of the franchise. ABC listened and Mark became a cast member on Joan’s season.

The Louisiana resident made it to the top 7 and finally got a one-on-one date with Joan, 61, during this week’s episode. Although things started off a little slow, they were eventually able to connect as they opened up to one another about losing their respective spouses. However, before the rose ceremony, Joan showed up at Bachelor mansion and let Mark know she was sending him home .

“You’re such an amazing man and all of these things made me want us to be really good, but I went home last night and I kept thinking … I just don’t know what’s missing,” the Maryland native admitted. “I feel like you’ve grown so much personally and that your heart is mending, but I didn’t see me in our conversations while we were talking. I didn’t feel like I imagined an ‘us.’”

The two had an amicable goodbye but things got really emotional when Mark had to tell the other men he was leaving. Guy Gansert had tears in his eyes as they parted ways. At the rose ceremony, Joan also sent Jonathan Rone and Keith Gordon home, leaving Guy, 66, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller and Chock Chapple as the four men who will receive hometown dates next week.

Plans for a season 2 of The Golden Bachelor have not been confirmed by ABC yet, but fans are pushing for Mark to be the show’s lead when it returns. Another fan favorite from this season, Charles Ling, is also a frontrunner for the gig.

Meanwhile, Kelsey and Joey, 29, are still happily engaged after his proposal on The Bachelor . The former tennis instructor is currently competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and Kelsey has been cheering him on week after week .