Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Life and Style Weekly

    Kelsey Anderson Reacts to Dad Mark Anderson’s ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Elimination: ‘So Proud of You’

    2 days ago

    Kelsey Anderson is so proud of her dad, Mark Anderson , after his journey on The Golden Bachelorette came to an end. Joan Vassos eliminated Mark during the Wednesday, October 16, episode, and Kelsey reacted to the news on Instagram one day later.

    “So proud of you for putting yourself out there dad,” Kelsey, 26, wrote. “I love you so much.”

    Mark, 57, reflected on his journey on the show in an Instagram post of his own. “I am thankful…I am hopeful…I feel blessed,” he wrote. “I started a journey hopeful for a future. I departed with so much more than I [started] with. I am blessed to have met Joan, a radiant, and caring woman who stood tall and navigated this with poise and grace. I met this incredible group of men that have enriched the core of my being. Thank you for the encouragement and support that has been shared throughout this journey it has truly changed my life for the better!”

    Who Does Joan Vassos Pick on The Golden Bachelorette? Season 1 Spoilers

    Bachelor Nation met Mark earlier this year when Kelsey was a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor . The widowed dad of five made a good impression and viewers immediately began petitioning for him to be part of the franchise. ABC listened and Mark became a cast member on Joan’s season.

    Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

    The Louisiana resident made it to the top 7 and finally got a one-on-one date with Joan, 61, during this week’s episode. Although things started off a little slow, they were eventually able to connect as they opened up to one another about losing their respective spouses. However, before the rose ceremony, Joan showed up at Bachelor mansion and let Mark know she was sending him home .

    “You’re such an amazing man and all of these things made me want us to be really good, but I went home last night and I kept thinking … I just don’t know what’s missing,” the Maryland native admitted. “I feel like you’ve grown so much personally and that your heart is mending, but I didn’t see me in our conversations while we were talking. I didn’t feel like I imagined an ‘us.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3hMg_0wCBxGZX00

    The two had an amicable goodbye but things got really emotional when Mark had to tell the other men he was leaving. Guy Gansert had tears in his eyes as they parted ways. At the rose ceremony, Joan also sent Jonathan Rone and Keith Gordon home, leaving Guy, 66, Pascal Ibgui, Jordan Heller and Chock Chapple as the four men who will receive hometown dates next week.

    Plans for a season 2 of The Golden Bachelor have not been confirmed by ABC yet, but fans are pushing for Mark to be the show’s lead when it returns. Another fan favorite from this season, Charles Ling, is also a frontrunner for the gig.

    Joey Graziadei, Kelsey Anderson’s Timeline: From 1st Date to Moving In

    Meanwhile, Kelsey and Joey, 29, are still happily engaged after his proposal on The Bachelor . The former tennis instructor is currently competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and Kelsey has been cheering him on week after week .

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    User in TN
    1d ago
    He deserved someone sooooooo much better than Joan! He was the most handsome guy there! Her loss someone else's gain!
    Mary Kemp
    1d ago
    Thank god he’s gone. Now he’ll be able to meet a real woman. Not someone fake. He’s a dam good looking guy. Good luck
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ star Joan Vassos defends having bed removed from fantasy suite
    Page Six3 days ago
    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Contestant Jack Says His Family Was ‘Not Happy’ About Him Going on the Show
    Us Weekly25 days ago
    Here’s Why Dancing With the Stars Could Halt Joey Graziadei’s Wedding Plans
    Soap Hub5 days ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal24 days ago
    Golden Bachelorette star Guy Gansert at center of jaw-dropping allegations from ex-girlfriend
    Daily Mail10 days ago
    Mark Anderson Breaks Silence On ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Exit
    TVShowsAce2 days ago
    ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Fans Livid Over Joan Vassos’ Insults To Mark
    TVShowsAce1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine3 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    Kelsey Anderson shares emotional video addressing speculation about her relationship
    GMA2 days ago
    Joan has hometown dates with four of her 'The Golden Bachelorette' bachelors
    Reality TV World28 days ago
    Golden Bachelorette Kathy Swarts Has Lower Facelift: 'I'm Having Trouble Talking Which for Me Is a Problem'
    People4 days ago
    Sorry, Joan. No one is watching ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ for the romance
    Deseret News1 day ago
    Golden Bachelorette viewers slam Pascal for 'obnoxious' behavior in the mansion
    The Mirror US17 days ago
    Joan Vassos Makes a Confession: ‘We All Knew It Was a Lie’
    Heavy.com28 days ago
    Taylor Swift Fans Are 'Unwell' After New Clip Shows Travis Kelce Grabbing Taylor Swift's Backside After His Saints Win: 'His Hand Placement Is Exceptional'
    shefinds7 days ago
    'The Golden Bachelorette' spoilers were wrong! New spoilers reveal Joan Vassos' actual winner
    Reality TV World25 days ago
    'Golden Bachelorette's Bob Kilroy Flooded With Lesbian Thanksgiving Requests
    TMZ2 days ago
    What Happens to Chock on The Golden Bachelorette? His Actual Ending With Joan, Revealed
    StyleCaster24 days ago
    Kelly Ripa shocks viewers with surprise divorce confession during live show with husband Mark Consuelos
    HELLO5 days ago
    Names of Nine of Sean Combs's alleged accomplices have finally dropped
    Virginia's Blue Ridge Voice3 days ago
    DWTS Pro Admits Jealousy Over Ballroom Romance
    Heavy.com12 days ago
    Martha Stewart claims it was ‘very easy’ to keep her decades-long affair a secret during her marriage
    New York Post2 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy1 day ago
    ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Josh Seiter Admits He Faked Being Transgender As ‘A Social Experiment’
    uInterview.com23 hours ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Queen Reportedly Denied Prince William's Request To Give Kate Middleton The 'Princess' Title After Their Wedding, A Royal Insider Reveals
    shefinds23 days ago
    Inside Bruce Willis' Last Days: Family of Dementia-Stricken 'Die Hard' Actor, 69, Admit There Has to Be 'Real Deep Acceptance' of Disease's Devastation
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    'The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Guy Gansert Breaks Silence About Restraining Order
    Wide Open Country6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy