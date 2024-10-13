Open in App
    Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler Confirm Split After 6 Months of Dating: ‘This Chapter Closes Amicably’

    2 days ago

    Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler are going their separate ways after more than six months together. The former couple confirmed fan speculation that they ended their relationship with separate statements via Instagram on Saturday, October 12.

    Kat, 29, posted a video to her Instagram Story, telling followers, “A lot of you have already asked and, yes, Jason and I have broken up. It was amicable, it just didn’t work. I don’t want to talk about it. I just wanted to tell you. I understand with posting a relationship online you also have to show this side, the aftermath.” She then sarcastically added, “Woohoo. So fun. I love this.”

    To conclude her message, Kat assured her fans that “it’s not love wasted,” adding, “I feel like sometimes it’s so easy to think when a relationship ends that the love was wasted, but love is never wasted. So that’s all I have to say.”

    Jason Tartick, Kat Stickler’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Romance

    Meanwhile, Jason, 35, posted a written statement to his own Instagram Story. “I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together,” he wrote. “It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life, that works out and other times it doesn’t. This time, it didn’t. Kat has brought me so much happiness and light, she brought out parts of me I never knew existed. I will forever be grateful for her and of course, [ her daughter ] sweet MK. This chapter closes amicably, and another opens. I’ll be rooting for her happiness and I am also rooting for mine.”

    Speculation that Kat and Jason were an item began at the end of March. The following month, they attended the Stagecoach Music Festival together and onlookers spotted them packing on the PDA at the concert. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in May.

    Kat shares her daughter, MK, with ex-husband Michael Stickler, whom she split from in 2021. Jason was previously engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe , but they split in 2023 after nearly five years together.

    In a July interview, Kaitlyn said that social media was partly to blame for her split from Jason. She vowed to be more private in her future relationships and added, “I felt like everything [with Jason] was very performative and for social media.”

    Are Jason Tartick and Kat Stickler Dating? Inside Their Sweet Romance

    However, that never stopped Jason from flaunting his relationship with Kat online. Just days after Kaitlyn’s confession, the podcast host seemingly threw shade at his ex by posting a photo with Kat on his Instagram story captioned, “Love doing life with you. Had the best weekend. Read this quote Travis Kelce said and I absolutely loved the message he was sharing. ‘You want to keep things private. But at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.’”

    Travis was referring to the highly-publicized nature of his relationship with Taylor Swift , whom he’s been dating since summer 2023, when he made that declaration.

