Who Is Jill Cobb? Chock Chapple’s Mom Passed Away While He Was Filming ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Chock Chapple grieved the death of his mother, Jill Cobb, on The Golden Bachelorette . After he left the show following Jill’s death on the show’s Wednesday, October 9, episode, fans want to know more about Jill.

What Happened to Golden Bachelorette’s Chock Chapple’s Mom?

Chock’s mom died during the summer of 2024. The Golden Bachelorette featured a tribute to Jill at the end of the episode following her passing that said, “In loving memory of Jill Cobb, MD, 1943-2024.”

Although details about her cause of death were not confirmed, Chock said that his mom was “very ill” and battling “stage 4” cancer. “She was just in extreme pain yesterday and from then on her breathing just got more shallow,” Jill’s caregiver told Chock on the phone. “She passed away with [her husband] George [Thomas] by her side at 4:45 this morning.”

Chock also added, “We knew it was coming but it never makes it any easier.” While telling the other men that he was leaving the show to grieve his mother, Chock said, “I knew the potential but I just didn’t know it was going to happen this quick.”

When Joan Vassos arrived at the mansion, he told her, “I need some help. I do think I need to go there and check on her husband, George, and also check on [her caregiver] Crystal. I need you to support me on that.” Chock left, but the door was not closed on him possibly returning after he handled things back home. He ended up coming back before the rose ceremony.

Who Was Chock Chapple’s Mom Jill Cobb?

Jill had five children by the age of 27 and decided to go back to school at Wichita State University to create a better life for herself, according to an article with the school’s alumni magazine in 2005.

“The reason I started college was … the light bulb went on,” Jill explained. “During your life, chances are you are going to have to support yourself and maybe your children. Do you want a job that is menial, unrewarding, low paying and a waste of your God-given talents? Or do you want to do something that is interesting, rewarding and monetarily satisfactory? The answer was easy.” She graduated in 1977.

Jill developed a passion for forensic science while at Wichita State and decided to go to medical school at the University of Kansas afterward. With her sights set on becoming a forensic pathologist, she completed her education and then began working at the coroner’s office in Denver before becoming the coroner for Arapahoe County in Colorado.

In the late 80s, Jill started taking her skills overseas. “I helped out in Grenada for Project of Hope [and] that’s where I became interested in medicine in developing countries,” she revealed. In the early 90s, Jill and George took a year off to travel the world and do volunteer work, which was followed by them settling down in Kansas, where Jill began doing pathology work across the state.

In 1997, she decided to pursue a degree in international public health at Johns Hopkins University. During that time, she and George became involved with Physicians for Human Rights. “My husband George was in charge of the identification program,” Jill shared while explaining the work they did in other countries, including Bosnia and New Zealand. “He identified victims of war crimes, while I worked in the field, doing exhumations and autopsies.” They also made Oregon their home base.

Chock described his mother as a “great woman, great mother and great wife,” who “loved her husband to death.” He added, “I couldn’t have asked for a better mother.”

Jill Cobb Had 5 Children

In her profile for The Shocker, Jill noted that she was a mother of five kids. “Two of my children are lawyers, one [Chock] is an insurance executive , and one works for Garvey,” she revealed, adding that one of her sons had previously died.