Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Life and Style Weekly

    Miracles Happen! ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Is in the Works: Cast, Confirmation and More

    By Jessica Stopper,

    1 days ago

    Miracles happen once in a while, and this time fans have been gifted with Princess Diaries 3 ! The Disney classic, which stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews , has been a favorite since the 2001 release of the franchise's first film.

    Is ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Confirmed?

    The third film was announced to be in the works in November 2022. Anne’s return wasn’t confirmed at the time – however, she teased the comeback to her breakthrough role two years later.

    “We’re in a good place,” she said during her cover story in V Magazine in April 2024. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

    Mia Thermopolis, otherwise known as Anne, announced her return via TikTok on October 4, 2024. In the clip, the A-lister was lounging in her garden and said, “One.” The video cut to the iconic scene in Princess Diaries 1 when Mia says, “Me? A princess? Shut up!” Anne said, “Two,” before Julie’s character, Queen Clarisse, said, “Shut up,” from a scene in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement .

    Anne said, “Three,” pauses for dramatic effect and says, “Shut Up,” as the theme song, "Miracles Happen" plays in the background.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HWnEB_0vxvKmGW00

    “Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @Disney Studios & @Somewhere Pictures. The fairy tale continues,” the Devil Wears Prada actor captioned the post.

    Millennials entered the comments section and shared their excitement on behalf of their inner Disney child.

    “Not me pushing all the little girls out of the way at the movies in my ball gown & tiara. So excited!!” one person wrote.

    Has Anne Hathaway Had Plastic Surgery? Transformation Photos, Quotes

    A second fan declared that they were “healed” by the news, and a third person “[couldn’t] believe we're all living through this rn.”

    Who Is Directing ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

    Adele Lim was announced as the film’s director on October 4, 2024, shortly after Anne confirmed the movie’s green light.

    “As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries , I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Adele told Variety , who first reported the news. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

    Who Is Producing ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

    Disney and Anne’s production company, Somewhere Pictures, will spearhead the upcoming film.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12s8Km_0vxvKmGW00

    Debra Martin Chase , the producer of the first Princess Diaries , is returning to continue the story of Mia Thermopolis.

    Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack will collaborate as the film’s co-executive producers. Meanwhile, Anne will hold a producer title under her production company.

    What Is the ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Storyline?

    The third installment will continue the storyline after Princess Diaries 2 , according to Variety , though further details have not been announced.

    Will the Original ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Return?

    Although Anne’s return has been confirmed, it’s unclear if Julie or her iconic limo driver Charles Guardino will appear on screen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdjXL_0vxvKmGW00

    In 2022, Julie addressed the possibility of Princess Diaries 3 and admitted that it was “probably not going to be possible” for her to revive her role as queen.

    “It was talked about very shortly after 2 came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” the Mary Poppins actor told Access Hollywood in an interview at the time. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘DWTS’ Partners Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader Kiss During Night Out Amid Season 33 Dating Rumors
    Life and Style Weekly8 days ago
    Love Is Blind’s Leo Braudy Admits to ‘Losing His Cool’ During His Epic Meltdown With Hannah Jiles
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Love Is Blind Season 7 Featured 6 Couples Saying ‘I Do!’: Who Is Still Together?
    Life and Style Weekly7 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis’ Kids Legally Dropped His Last Name Months After Season 7 Filming
    Life and Style Weekly16 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson4 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Josh Hall Hits Back at ‘False, Libelous Claims’ He Stole From Ex Christina Hall
    Life and Style Weekly22 hours ago
    Jana Kramer Reveals ‘Important’ Secret to Keeping the Spark Alive in Allan Russell Marriage
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Ezra Sosa Gets Tattoo in Honor of Anna Delvey’s Wild Exit Comment
    Life and Style Weekly3 days ago
    Carrie Underwood ‘Hit the Ground Running’ as ‘American Idol’ Judge: ‘It’s Been a Whirlwind’
    Life and Style Weekly19 hours ago
    Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Family Is ‘Complete’: Inside Their First Days at Home With Baby No. 2
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Kristin Cavallari Breaks Silence on Mark Estes Split and Says ‘No One Cheated’: It’s ‘Not Right
    Life and Style Weekly8 days ago
    How to Recognize Warning Signs from Guardian Angels
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Wants to Start a New Chapter’ After Ben Affleck Split: ‘Finally Ready to Move On’
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Alyson Hannigan Reveals Why Daughters Won’t ‘Subject Themselves’ to Watching Her Shows
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Brooks Nader Gives Flirty Response to Gleb Romance Rumors: ‘Who Wouldn’t Want to Make Out With’ Him?
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    A Guide to Machine Gun Kelly’s Tattoos: Photos of the Rapper’s Ink and Their Special Meanings
    Life and Style Weekly7 days ago
    Selena Gomez ‘Has Everything She Could Ever Hope for’ Amid Career Success: ‘Life Is Good’
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio21 hours ago
    Sabrina Carpenter Slams Accusations She Doesn’t Sing Live: ‘Speak to My Audio Engineers’
    Life and Style Weekly7 days ago
    Who Is Pascal Ibgui? Meet the French Salon Owner Who’s Charming Joan Vassos on ‘Golden Bachelorette’
    Life and Style Weekly7 days ago
    Joshua Jackson Has Newfound ‘Confidence’ and ‘so Much Swagger’ After Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    Practice Discipline! See Your Horoscope Forecast for the Week of October 6 Through October 12
    Life and Style Weekly4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy