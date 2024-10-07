Miracles Happen! ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Is in the Works: Cast, Confirmation and More

Miracles happen once in a while, and this time fans have been gifted with Princess Diaries 3 ! The Disney classic, which stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews , has been a favorite since the 2001 release of the franchise's first film.

Is ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Confirmed?

The third film was announced to be in the works in November 2022. Anne’s return wasn’t confirmed at the time – however, she teased the comeback to her breakthrough role two years later.

“We’re in a good place,” she said during her cover story in V Magazine in April 2024. “That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Mia Thermopolis, otherwise known as Anne, announced her return via TikTok on October 4, 2024. In the clip, the A-lister was lounging in her garden and said, “One.” The video cut to the iconic scene in Princess Diaries 1 when Mia says, “Me? A princess? Shut up!” Anne said, “Two,” before Julie’s character, Queen Clarisse, said, “Shut up,” from a scene in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement .

Anne said, “Three,” pauses for dramatic effect and says, “Shut Up,” as the theme song, "Miracles Happen" plays in the background.

“Miracles happen. Back to Genovia with @Disney Studios & @Somewhere Pictures. The fairy tale continues,” the Devil Wears Prada actor captioned the post.

Millennials entered the comments section and shared their excitement on behalf of their inner Disney child.

“Not me pushing all the little girls out of the way at the movies in my ball gown & tiara. So excited!!” one person wrote.

A second fan declared that they were “healed” by the news, and a third person “[couldn’t] believe we're all living through this rn.”

Who Is Directing ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

Adele Lim was announced as the film’s director on October 4, 2024, shortly after Anne confirmed the movie’s green light.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries , I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Adele told Variety , who first reported the news. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Who Is Producing ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

Disney and Anne’s production company, Somewhere Pictures, will spearhead the upcoming film.

Debra Martin Chase , the producer of the first Princess Diaries , is returning to continue the story of Mia Thermopolis.

Naia Cucukov and Melissa Stack will collaborate as the film’s co-executive producers. Meanwhile, Anne will hold a producer title under her production company.

What Is the ‘Princess Diaries 3’ Storyline?

The third installment will continue the storyline after Princess Diaries 2 , according to Variety , though further details have not been announced.

Will the Original ‘Princess Diaries’ Cast Return?

Although Anne’s return has been confirmed, it’s unclear if Julie or her iconic limo driver Charles Guardino will appear on screen.

In 2022, Julie addressed the possibility of Princess Diaries 3 and admitted that it was “probably not going to be possible” for her to revive her role as queen.

“It was talked about very shortly after 2 came out, but it’s now how many years since then?” the Mary Poppins actor told Access Hollywood in an interview at the time. “And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run.”