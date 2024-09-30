Simone Biles Wears Chicago Bears Crop Top to Cheer on Husband Jonathan Owens at NFL Game

Simone Biles brought out her best game day fashion during week 4 of the 2024 NFL season. The gymnast attended husband Jonathan Owens ’ game on Sunday, September 29, and was decked out to support the Chicago Bears.

For the team’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Simone, 27, wore a cropped Chicago Bears sweatshirt, which she paired with a white miniskirt. She completed the look with white boots, sunglasses and her GOAT necklace. The Bears won the game 24-18.

Simone was able to make it to the home game amid her Gold Over America tour , which began earlier this month. The Olympian has been making stops around the country as part of a “celebration of world-class gymnastics” that is “designed to inspire the next generation of champions,” according to the event’s Instagram account. The tour concludes on November 3.

One day before the Bears vs. Rams game, Jonathan, 29, surprised his wife by showing up in Milwaukee ahead of her performance there. She uploaded a photo of him holding a bouquet of roses with the caption, “THE BEST SURPRISE.” The two started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and tied the knot in 2023.

It’s been an extremely busy year for Simone . She spent the first half of 2024 training for the Olympics and then competed as part of team USA at the Games in July/August. The pro athlete took home gold medals for the team all-around, individual all-around and vault, while also earning a silver medal for floor exercise. Jonathan was able to get special permission to leave preseason training camp to fly to Paris for several of the events.

Amid her success at the Olympics, Simone has been inundated with questions about her future with the sport of gymnastics. Specifically, people want to know whether she will make another Olympic run for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. When asked about the possibility in Paris, she told a reporter, “Never say never.” However, she later took to X to express her frustrations about the question.

“you guys really gotta stop asking athletes what’s next after they win a medal at the Olympics,” she wrote. “let us soak up the moment we’ve worked our whole lives for.”

On the September 3 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , she further explained, “Everybody wants to know this question. I’m like, ‘Can’t I live? ’” She also admitted that her age is part of what has her so hesitant about returning to the mat in four years.

“Twenty-seven is a little bit old for a gymnast,” Simone shared. “In real life, like, [I’m] aging like fine wine. But for a gymnast … old. Outside of the gym? Oh yeah, I’m young. Tequila, no hangover. But in the gym, I am old.”

Indeed, Simone was the oldest person on team USA this year. Her teammates – Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera – are 24, 23, 21 and 16, respectively. The 2024 Games were Simone’s third time competing at the Olympics.