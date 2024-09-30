Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 3 Oldest Kids Look so Grown Up at New York Film Festival With Mom

Angelina Jolie had three of her biggest supporters by her side when she attended the premiere of her movie Maria at the New York Film Festival. The actress’ three oldest children – Maddox , Pax and Zahara – joined her on the red carpet for the Sunday, September 29, event.

For the night out, Angelina, 49, wore a white dress and had her blonde hair styled with loose waves. She completed the look with glowing makeup and bright red lipstick. Meanwhile, all three kids looked so grown up in their attire, with Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, both rocking suits and Zahara stunning in a white dress of her own.

“You know, before you get out in these things, you’re nervous,” Angelina told Extra at the film festival. “[The kids] just said, ‘No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you. We all just, you know, said, ‘We’re gonna have a good time tonight.’”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Twins Knox and Vivienne Today: Photos!

In addition to the three adults, who were all adopted as children, Angelina also shares biological children Shiloh , 18, Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex Brad Pitt . While Angelina is often seen with the kids out and about and on red carpets, Brad, 60, has not been photographed with any of the children in public since the stars’ breakup in 2016. In fact, the actor’s relationship with some of the kids appears to be strained, with several of them dropping his last name.

When Shiloh turned 18 in May, she filed a request to remove “Pitt” from her last name and only go by Shiloh Jolie. A judge granted her request in August. Meanwhile, Vivienne was only listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in a Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders , where she worked alongside her mom as a production assistant. Zahara referred to herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event in 2023 as well.

Angelina plays opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming film, which will be released in select theaters on November 27 before coming to Netflix the following month. She had to spend months practicing her singing voice before filming began.

Where Does Brad Pitt Stand With His and Angelina's Kids? Siblings Divided

“I was terribly nervous. I spent almost seven months training,” Angelina admitted while speaking about the film at a press conference in August. “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky.” The Oscar winner previously promoted the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

Amid her press tour for Maria , Angelina has also been touting the film Without Blood , which she directed. The movie stars Salma Hayek , with Angelina and Brad’s son Pax also appearing on screen. Earlier this month, Angie and Pax attended the Toronto Film Festival in honor of the movie and the mom of six looked gorgeous in a black gown with elbow-length gloves.