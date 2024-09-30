Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Life and Style Weekly

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 3 Oldest Kids Look so Grown Up at New York Film Festival With Mom

    By Alyssa Norwin,

    2 days ago

    Angelina Jolie had three of her biggest supporters by her side when she attended the premiere of her movie Maria at the New York Film Festival. The actress’ three oldest children – Maddox , Pax and Zahara – joined her on the red carpet for the Sunday, September 29, event.

    For the night out, Angelina, 49, wore a white dress and had her blonde hair styled with loose waves. She completed the look with glowing makeup and bright red lipstick. Meanwhile, all three kids looked so grown up in their attire, with Maddox, 23, and Pax, 20, both rocking suits and Zahara stunning in a white dress of her own.

    “You know, before you get out in these things, you’re nervous,” Angelina told Extra at the film festival. “[The kids] just said, ‘No matter what, mom, good luck and we know how hard you work and we love you.’ You know, you just have that moment where the people who are with you tell you, succeed or fail, they care about you. We all just, you know, said, ‘We’re gonna have a good time tonight.’”

    Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Twins Knox and Vivienne Today: Photos!

    In addition to the three adults, who were all adopted as children, Angelina also shares biological children Shiloh , 18, Knox and Vivienne, 16, with ex Brad Pitt . While Angelina is often seen with the kids out and about and on red carpets, Brad, 60, has not been photographed with any of the children in public since the stars’ breakup in 2016. In fact, the actor’s relationship with some of the kids appears to be strained, with several of them dropping his last name.

    When Shiloh turned 18 in May, she filed a request to remove “Pitt” from her last name and only go by Shiloh Jolie. A judge granted her request in August. Meanwhile, Vivienne was only listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in a Playbill for Broadway’s The Outsiders , where she worked alongside her mom as a production assistant. Zahara referred to herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority event in 2023 as well.

    Angelina plays opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming film, which will be released in select theaters on November 27 before coming to Netflix the following month. She had to spend months practicing her singing voice before filming began.

    Where Does Brad Pitt Stand With His and Angelina's Kids? Siblings Divided

    “I was terribly nervous. I spent almost seven months training,” Angelina admitted while speaking about the film at a press conference in August. “My first time singing, I remember being so nervous. My sons were there and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky.” The Oscar winner previously promoted the movie at the Venice Film Festival.

    Amid her press tour for Maria , Angelina has also been touting the film Without Blood , which she directed. The movie stars Salma Hayek , with Angelina and Brad’s son Pax also appearing on screen. Earlier this month, Angie and Pax attended the Toronto Film Festival in honor of the movie and the mom of six looked gorgeous in a black gown with elbow-length gloves.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    NanaBytch
    2d ago
    Yes, they look very nice, and very photogenic. But let’s be real. They are just her three kids. They are not Brad Pitt’s kids any longer, they do not associate with him and do not wish to be attached to him so it’s time to stop calling them, his children too… They have biological children together. Those are his children, sorry if that’s upsets anyone I am not trying to upset anyone, but let’s be real about what she has put in those children’s head and that they are actually just her publicized children.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jennifer Aniston ‘Hurt’ by the Way Reese Witherspoon ‘Dropped Her’ for New Time With Her New Beau
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks3 days ago
    ‘Masked Singer’ Season 12 Clues: Who Is Woodpecker? What We Know So Far About the Contestant
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Tyra Banks Was ‘Totally Changed’ by Motherhood: She’s ‘Shut Down That Hard Edge’
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kristen Wiig and More Stars Who Wouldn’t Revisit an Old Role
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Mariah Carey Can’t Afford a New ‘Boy Toy’ Amid Current Cash Crisis: ‘She’s Millions in Debt’
    Life and Style Weekly1 day ago
    Shop The Mint Founder Wants Moms and Tween Girls to Be Stylish Together This Fall
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    ‘DWTS’ Partners Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader Kiss During Night Out Amid Season 33 Dating Rumors
    Life and Style Weekly1 day ago
    DWTS’ Val Chmerkovskiy Reacts to Brother Maks’ Criticism of Anna Delvey After Elimination Comment
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez ‘Wants to Start a New Chapter’ After Ben Affleck Split: ‘Finally Ready to Move On’
    Life and Style Weekly5 hours ago
    Selling Sunset’s Amanda Lynn Opens Up About the Realities of Reality TV In New Podcast Revelations
    Life and Style Weekly1 day ago
    Paris Hilton Talks About How She’s Come Up With so Many Iconic Phrases: ‘It’s a Gift’
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Selena Gomez Shows Off Sultry Dance Moves in Sheer Black Dress at Sabrina Carpenter Concert
    Life and Style Weekly2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Never Get Enough Sleep
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Pamela Anderson Is ‘OK With Being Alone’ After 6 Divorces: ‘She’s Having a Relationship With Herself’
    Life and Style Weekly5 days ago
    Artem Chigvintsev Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Arrest After Nikki Bella Divorce Filing
    Life and Style Weekly6 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson8 hours ago
    Tarek El Moussa Says Ex Christina Hall Is ‘Doing Great’ Amid Her Divorce From Josh Hall
    Life and Style Weekly7 days ago
    Joshua Jackson Has Newfound ‘Confidence’ and ‘so Much Swagger’ After Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce
    Life and Style Weekly4 hours ago
    Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Get Married in Beautiful and Intimate Sardinia Ceremony
    Life and Style Weekly3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy