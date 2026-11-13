Libertyville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding support staff to keep up with patient demand. If you like helping people and want steady, in-person work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Condell Medical Center

Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Condell Medical Center Location: Libertyville, IL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 12:00 PM–8:30 PM , weekend & holiday call rotation; must live close enough to arrive within 30 minutes)

(Mon–Fri, , weekend & holiday call rotation; must live close enough to arrive within 30 minutes) Salary: Not listed

This role supports the operating room team, getting rooms and equipment ready, stocking supplies, cleaning between cases, and helping transport patients. Good fit if you have healthcare experience, like a fast pace, and want to be close to the action in surgery.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Condell Medical Center

Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Condell Medical Center Location: Libertyville, IL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM , weekend & holiday call rotation; must arrive within 30 minutes)

(Mon–Fri, , weekend & holiday call rotation; must arrive within 30 minutes) Salary: Not listed

Similar hands-on OR support role with an earlier daytime schedule. You’ll prep rooms and case carts, assist nurses with setup, clean and turn over rooms, and move patients and supplies so surgeries run smoothly.

Employer: Libertyville Dental Associates

Location: Libertyville, IL 60048

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $21.00–$26.00 per hour

This is a front desk leader role in a busy, patient-focused dental office. You’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule, handle insurance and billing, and help the practice grow. 1+ year of dental experience is required; evening hours and 2–3 Saturdays/month are part of the schedule. Benefits include 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Medical Group

Location: Libertyville, IL

Type: Full-time (Mon–Tue 7:45 AM–5:00 PM , Wed–Fri daytime hours listed as starting at 7:45 AM )

(Mon–Tue , Wed–Fri daytime hours listed as starting at ) Salary: Not listed

Work in a pain medicine clinic, rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with procedures, giving vaccines, and handling lab tasks and documentation. You’ll need a MA diploma or 2 years of MA experience (or MA certification with 2 years’ experience); phlebotomy skills are preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.