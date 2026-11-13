Liberty Township’s medical centers are busy and growing, which means more front‑desk and scheduling help is in demand. If you like keeping things organized and helping patients feel welcome, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network Location: Township of Liberty, OH

Township of Liberty, OH Type: Full time (not stated, but standard hospital scheduler role)

Full time (not stated, but standard hospital scheduler role) Salary: Not listed

Handles daily patient and physician scheduling for labs, tests, visits, and surgeries while keeping patients, providers, and rooms running on time. Mix of phones, front desk check‑in/check‑out, insurance verification, payments, and EMR work—great fit if you have 1–3 years of customer service and want to grow in a medical office.

Employer: The Christ Hospital Health Network

The Christ Hospital Health Network Location: Township of Liberty, OH

Township of Liberty, OH Type: Full time (not stated, higher‑level admin role)

Full time (not stated, higher‑level admin role) Salary: Not listed

High‑level scheduling and coordination for busy cardiac providers and hospital procedural areas. You’ll manage complex calendars, work closely with physicians and leadership, handle precerts, and keep schedules accurate—ideal if you have 5–7 years healthcare admin experience and strong Microsoft Office and medical terminology skills.

Employer: Cincinnati Children’s

Location: Liberty Township, OH (Liberty Campus)

Liberty Township, OH (Liberty Campus) Type: Part time, 24 hrs/week, Day shift

Expected Starting Pay: $17.80 – $21.51/hour (based on experience; differentials may apply)

Supports a pediatric unit with admissions, discharges, transfers, front‑desk coverage, and keeping patient info accurate and secure. Good option if you have a high school diploma and no direct experience, but want to start in hospital admin with a well‑known children’s hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.