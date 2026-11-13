🏭 Liberty, SC Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Liberty’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on machine work or leading a team. Here are a few strong roles hiring locally.

Employer: McJunkin Tool Inc.

McJunkin Tool Inc. Location: Liberty, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health insurance allowance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, on-the-job training

Family-owned machine shop serving the aerospace industry since 1989. You’ll run CNC mills/lathes, use measuring tools, and grow your skills with strong on-the-job training. Ideal if you have around 2 years of CNC experience and want steady 40+ hours a week.

Employer: Knowles Precision Devices

Knowles Precision Devices Location: Liberty, SC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a frontline production team and keep safety, quality, and output on track. This role is great if you have 3+ years in manufacturing leadership, know Lean/continuous improvement, and like a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Champion Aerospace LLC

Location: Liberty, SC

Type: Full-time, office hours

Salary: Not listed

Engineering role focused on process improvement, tooling design, and capital projects in an aerospace setting. Best fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Engineering (mechanical preferred) plus 5+ years’ experience, and enjoy solving production problems and driving cost and scrap reductions.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.