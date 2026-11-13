Liberty’s manufacturing scene is booming, especially around EV batteries and advanced production. If you like hands-on work and steady growth, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MacArthur Co. (Snavely Forest Products)

MacArthur Co. (Snavely Forest Products) Location: Liberty, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50–$18.50/hour (based on experience)

Work mostly outside moving lumber and other materials with a forklift, cutting product to size, loading trucks, and keeping inventory straight. Great fit if you’re forklift-certified, can lift 50 lbs, and want strong benefits like medical, PTO, 401(k) with match, and weekly pay.

Employer: K&K Technical Group

Location: Liberty, NC

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM Travel: Up to 25% domestic/international

Support a major EV battery plant with installing and launching new manufacturing equipment. Ideal if you have a B.S. in Engineering, 3+ years in manufacturing engineering, and experience with capital projects, AutoCAD, and large-scale production lines.

Employer: K&K Technical

Location: Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina – Liberty, NC

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Schedule: 40 hours/week, ~20% overtime; ~5% travel

Focus on improving safety, quality, and productivity in a high-volume battery plant through time studies, line balancing, and layout design. Best for engineers with 5+ years industrial/manufacturing engineering experience and strong data skills (Excel, KPIs, dashboards).

Employer: FUJIHATSU & Toyotsu Battery Components North Carolina, LLC (FTBC)

Location: Liberty, NC

Type: Full-time , on-site

, on-site Pay: $30.00–$35.00/hour

Keep automated production lines, robots, and stamping presses running smoothly at a Toyota-adjacent battery components plant. Great for techs with 3+ years industrial maintenance, PLC and robotics exposure, and strong electrical/mechanical troubleshooting skills.

Employer: Calance

Location: Liberty, NC 27298 (on-site only)

(on-site only) Type: Contract (12+ months, ongoing)

Pay: $68.00–$74.00/hour (W2 only)

Schedule: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, ~25% overtime; ~25% travel

Join the implementation team launching EV battery production lines—handling equipment procurement, installation, commissioning, and cleanroom production prep. You’ll need 3+ years hands-on manufacturing experience, capital project work (>$0.5M), and comfort reading 2D/3D drawings and using AutoCAD.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.