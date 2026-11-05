🏗️ Liberty, NC Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Contracts

Liberty’s auto and battery manufacturing scene is booming, and it shows in the engineering jobs popping up. If you’ve got plant or safety experience, there’s solid contract money on the table right now.

Employer: Reliance One, Inc. (for a client)

Reliance One, Inc. (for a client) Location: Liberty, NC (onsite, large industrial facility)

(onsite, large industrial facility) Type: Contract

Pay: $95–$100/hour

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Day 1 + PTO & Paid Holidays

You’ll audit and improve Safety Control Systems to meet ISO 13849 and ANSI B11 standards, work hands-on with safety PLCs, and lead cross-functional teams on fixes. Great fit if you’re a TÜV-certified Functional Safety Engineer with 5+ years in industrial automation who likes both standards work and plant-floor troubleshooting.

Employer: Toyota North America (via Magnit Direct Sourcing)

(via Magnit Direct Sourcing) Location: Liberty, NC

Type: 12-month contract

Pay: $60–$77/hour

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)

This role designs and improves manufacturing systems for a major Toyota site—think line layout, capacity and labor planning, KPIs, and standards for Production Engineering. Ideal if you have 5+ years in industrial/manufacturing engineering, are strong with data (advanced Excel, dashboards), and enjoy building clear technical standards and documentation.

Employer: Pacer Group

Location: Liberty, NC (onsite)

(onsite) Type: 12-month contract

Pay: $60–$70/hour (W2)

Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, 401(k)

You’ll support battery manufacturing operations, from production flow and capacity modeling to kaizen, data analytics, and equipment commissioning. Good match if you’ve got 5+ years in high-volume or automated manufacturing, enjoy plant-floor problem solving, and like writing and maintaining engineering standards.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and like to keep strong engineers in their pipeline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.