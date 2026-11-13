Liberty’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with a couple of solid options if you like helping people and staying organized. Here are some standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Conduit Technical Services

Conduit Technical Services Location: Liberty, MO (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: $18.00–$22.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, professional development assistance, certification exam fee reimbursement (for approved certs)

Be the first voice clients hear when they call this local IT company. You’ll answer phones, create and route tickets, manage technician schedules, and keep customers updated—perfect if you’re tech-comfortable, love staying organized, and want a clear path to grow into an IT technician role.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 894 South M-291 Highway, Liberty, MO 64068

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, pharmacy, dental, vision, Employee Assistance Program, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store—support daily operations, lead and train associates, handle opening/closing, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience, like a fast-paced environment, and are ready to step into a leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Liberty employers update openings often. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.