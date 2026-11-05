🛒 Liberty, MO Retail Jobs: Multiple Full-Time Roles Hiring Now

Liberty’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 894 South M-291 Highway, Liberty, MO 64068

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership while you learn the ropes of running a store. You’ll hire and train staff, keep the store looking sharp, drive sales, and can earn quarterly bonuses plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and educational assistance.

Employer: EDS Service Solutions

EDS Service Solutions Location: Kansas City International Airport (near Liberty, MO)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour, paid weekly

Great if you like staying active and talking with people. You’ll greet customers, check cars in and out, inspect for damage, and help with directions and luggage. No auto experience needed, training is provided, but you must be 21+, have a valid license, weekend availability, and a clean driving record.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Liberty, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and a small team while helping customers find the right car parts. You’ll support the Store Manager, watch sales and inventory, solve customer issues, and help grow commercial accounts. AutoZone offers competitive pay, store discounts, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO for full-time, and tuition reimbursement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full description, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.