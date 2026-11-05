🚧 Liberty, MO Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Liberty’s building scene is busy, and a lot of work is hands-on. If you like working with tools and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dakota Bodies

Dakota Bodies Location: Liberty, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hr (1st shift), $20/hr (2nd shift)

Prep truck bodies for paint by washing, masking, sanding, and caulking, then moving them into the paint booth and cleaning up after. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind PPE and overtime when needed.

Employer: Doug

Location: Liberty, MO

Type: Temporary

Pay: From $20/hr, about 40 hours/week

Hands-on install and construction work using hand and power tools, with experience in building, remodeling, or material installation. In-person role, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Outletrics LLC (for Cartwright Construction)

Location: Liberty, MO

Type: Contract (independent contractor)

Pay: $150–$200 per day, paid per project

Help a local general contractor with garages, additions, decks, and remodels—tasks include demo, cleanup, staging materials, and assisting with framing, decking, and concrete. You’ll need your own transportation, be able to lift 50 lbs, and sign an independent contractor agreement before starting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.