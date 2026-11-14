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🛒 Liberty Lake customer service jobs with multiple openings
Liberty Lake has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from RV service to gas station retail to office-based phone support. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Liberty Lake, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000–$75,000+/year, commission-based with uncapped commissions
Help RV owners with repair and service needs, give price estimates, suggest add-on services, and keep customers updated on their vehicle. Great fit if you have service experience (auto/RV/marine/powersports), are comfortable on your feet, and like the idea of commission pay plus benefits (PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, discounts, and more).
Customer Service Associate (nomnom Liberty Lake | Part-Time)
- Employer: Par Pacific Holdings (nomnom convenience store)
- Location: 22304 E Appleway Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.13–$20.83/hour plus $3.00/hour shift differential eligibility
Work at a busy gas station/mini-mart helping neighbors with fuel, snacks, and quick purchases. You’ll run the register, stock shelves, keep the store clean, and may help at the pumps. Part-timers (20+ hours/week) can access a 401(k), stock purchase plan, vacation after 1 year, and a path to grow into lead and manager roles.
Customer Service Representative 1 – Spokane
- Employer: HÖRMANN
- Location: Liberty Lake, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50–$23.58/hour
Office-based customer service role taking inbound calls about orders, products, pricing, and returns for a garage door manufacturer. Monday–Friday day shift with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life insurance, and tuition reimbursement—good if you want steady hours and a fast-paced but structured environment.
If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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