Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Liberty, IN? These adoptable pups from Adopt-A-Dog are already vetted, loved, and waiting for a home of their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Lab mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Lab mix Age: 3 years (adult)

3 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Size: About 40 lbs , petite

About , petite Personality: Loving, energetic, smart, friendly with everyone she meets

Loving, energetic, smart, friendly with everyone she meets Training: Knows basic commands like sit , well-mannered indoors

Knows basic commands like , well-mannered indoors Good with dogs? Yes, plays fine with other dogs

Yes, plays fine with other dogs Good with kids? Yes, she likes kids

Yes, she likes kids Good with cats? Okay with cats but may chase them sometimes, so slow, careful introductions are best

Okay with cats but may them sometimes, so slow, careful introductions are best House trained? Yes, if kept on a schedule and crated when needed

Yes, if kept on a schedule and Health: Spayed and vaccinated

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog

Contact: (765) 994-5201

Lana loves walks and being with her people. If you want a small, active companion who already has good manners, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Lana and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: 2 years (adult)

2 years (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Size: About 50–55 lbs

About Personality: Very special girl, well-mannered indoors

Very special girl, well-mannered indoors Background: Found on a country road with her daughter Cherry and a badly injured paw; treated by a vet and recovering

Found on a country road with her daughter Cherry and a badly injured paw; treated by a vet and recovering Other dogs? Gets along fine with other dogs

Gets along fine with other dogs Kids? Likes kids and is described as gentle , likely even with younger children

Likes kids and is described as , likely even with younger children Health: Under vet care for her paw; has about two weeks left of recovery before full release (per listing). Vet care already started.

Under vet care for her paw; has about left of recovery before full release (per listing). Vet care already started. Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog

Contact: (765) 994-5201

Oakley is ready for a calm, loving home to finish healing and start her new life. If you want a sweet, family-friendly dog with a big heart, Oakley is waiting.

👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large)

Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: 4 months (puppy)

4 months (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Size: About 25 lbs now , expected to reach 65+ lbs when grown

About , expected to reach when grown Personality: Smart, energetic, fun-loving

Smart, energetic, fun-loving Training: Already knows sit and learns quickly

Already knows and learns quickly Other dogs? Loves to play with other dogs

Loves to play with other dogs Kids? Fine with kids

Fine with kids Play style: Enjoys toys and active play

Enjoys toys and active play Health: Vaccinated and wormed , scheduled to be neutered

, scheduled to be Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog

Contact: (765) 994-5201

Hickory is a great fit for an active home ready to train a big, happy puppy and help him grow into the best dog he can be.

👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Liberty, Indiana, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Adopt-A-Dog at (765) 994-5201 to ask questions or set up a meet-and-greet, and share this list so more people can see these adoptable pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.