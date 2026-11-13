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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Liberty
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Liberty, IN? These adoptable pups from Adopt-A-Dog are already vetted, loved, and waiting for a home of their own.
Lana
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Lab mix
- Age: 3 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Size: About 40 lbs, petite
- Personality: Loving, energetic, smart, friendly with everyone she meets
- Training: Knows basic commands like sit, well-mannered indoors
- Good with dogs? Yes, plays fine with other dogs
- Good with kids? Yes, she likes kids
- Good with cats? Okay with cats but may chase them sometimes, so slow, careful introductions are best
- House trained? Yes, if kept on a schedule and crated when needed
- Health: Spayed and vaccinated
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog
- Contact: (765) 994-5201
Lana loves walks and being with her people. If you want a small, active companion who already has good manners, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Lana and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oakley
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: 2 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Size: About 50–55 lbs
- Personality: Very special girl, well-mannered indoors
- Background: Found on a country road with her daughter Cherry and a badly injured paw; treated by a vet and recovering
- Other dogs? Gets along fine with other dogs
- Kids? Likes kids and is described as gentle, likely even with younger children
- Health: Under vet care for her paw; has about two weeks left of recovery before full release (per listing). Vet care already started.
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog
- Contact: (765) 994-5201
Oakley is ready for a calm, loving home to finish healing and start her new life. If you want a sweet, family-friendly dog with a big heart, Oakley is waiting.
👉 Meet Oakley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hickory
- Breed: Boxer / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: 4 months (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Size: About 25 lbs now, expected to reach 65+ lbs when grown
- Personality: Smart, energetic, fun-loving
- Training: Already knows sit and learns quickly
- Other dogs? Loves to play with other dogs
- Kids? Fine with kids
- Play style: Enjoys toys and active play
- Health: Vaccinated and wormed, scheduled to be neutered
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Adopt-A-Dog
- Contact: (765) 994-5201
Hickory is a great fit for an active home ready to train a big, happy puppy and help him grow into the best dog he can be.
👉 Meet Hickory and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Liberty, Indiana, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Call Adopt-A-Dog at (765) 994-5201 to ask questions or set up a meet-and-greet, and share this list so more people can see these adoptable pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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