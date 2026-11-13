📅 Unity Day: Wear Orange at Liberty County Schools

On Friday, November 13, 2026, Liberty County School System is holding Unity Day – Wear Orange.

Students at schools across the district, including elementary, middle, and high schools, are encouraged to wear orange to show support for Unity Day.

Before you pick your outfit, students should check with their individual school about any dress code rules for Unity Day.

To report drugs, weapons, bullying, threats, or other safety issues, you can call 1-877-SAY-STOP. This toll-free line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and is co-sponsored by the Georgia Department of Education and the Georgia Department of Public Safety.