undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Mini Aussiedoodle Puppies Ready for Adoption in Liberty Center
Looking for a smart, friendly puppy to join your family in Liberty Center, OH? These Mini Aussiedoodle babies are all ready to meet you and start their new lives.
Jeff
- Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle
- Age: 9 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown
- Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention
- Training: Will need help with house training
- Health: Up to date on shots and wormed
- Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a neuter contract
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Heritage Farms
- Phone: (419) 591-6621
Jeff was surrendered by a breeder and is now ready for a loving home that can guide him through puppyhood. If you’re ready for a fun, active companion, Jeff may be your guy.
👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Greg
- Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle
- Age: 9 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White
- Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown
- Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention
- Training: Will need help with house training
- Health: Up to date on shots and wormed
- Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a neuter contract
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Heritage Farms
- Phone: (419) 591-6621
Greg was also surrendered by a breeder and is eager to find his forever family. He’s a bright, social pup who will thrive with time, training, and love.
👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nina
- Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle
- Age: 9 weeks (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown
- Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention
- Training: Will need help with house training
- Health: Up to date on shots and wormed
- Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a spay contract
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Heritage Farms
- Phone: (419) 591-6621
Nina is a beautiful merle girl who was surrendered by a breeder and is now ready for a fresh start. She’s social and affectionate, and just needs a family to show her the ropes.
👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Liberty Center, OH and thinking about adding a puppy to your home, please reach out to Heritage Farms at (419) 591-6621 or visit each pup’s link to learn more and apply. Sharing these listings with friends and family can also help these puppies find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.