Looking for a smart, friendly puppy to join your family in Liberty Center, OH? These Mini Aussiedoodle babies are all ready to meet you and start their new lives.

Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle

Mini Aussiedoodle Age: 9 weeks (baby)

9 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

(tan/brown, black & white) Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown

About full grown Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention

Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention Training: Will need help with house training

Will need help with Health: Up to date on shots and wormed

Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a neuter contract

Adopted on a Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Heritage Farms

Phone: (419) 591-6621

Jeff was surrendered by a breeder and is now ready for a loving home that can guide him through puppyhood. If you’re ready for a fun, active companion, Jeff may be your guy.

👉 Meet Jeff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle

Mini Aussiedoodle Age: 9 weeks (baby)

9 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown

About full grown Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention

Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention Training: Will need help with house training

Will need help with Health: Up to date on shots and wormed

Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a neuter contract

Adopted on a Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Heritage Farms

Phone: (419) 591-6621

Greg was also surrendered by a breeder and is eager to find his forever family. He’s a bright, social pup who will thrive with time, training, and love.

👉 Meet Greg and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mini Aussiedoodle

Mini Aussiedoodle Age: 9 weeks (baby)

9 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Merle

Expected Size: About 25–30 lbs full grown

About full grown Personality: Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention

Happy, healthy, well socialized, great energy and temperament, loves attention Training: Will need help with house training

Will need help with Health: Up to date on shots and wormed

Spay/Neuter: Adopted on a spay contract

Adopted on a Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Heritage Farms

Phone: (419) 591-6621

Nina is a beautiful merle girl who was surrendered by a breeder and is now ready for a fresh start. She’s social and affectionate, and just needs a family to show her the ropes.

👉 Meet Nina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Liberty Center, OH and thinking about adding a puppy to your home, please reach out to Heritage Farms at (419) 591-6621 or visit each pup’s link to learn more and apply. Sharing these listings with friends and family can also help these puppies find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.