🏥 Liberal, KS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Liberal, KS right now, with options from senior care to therapy and behavior support. If you’re in the medical field (or hoping to be), there are several ways to plug in and grow.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Full-time & PRN

Pay/Bonus: $8,000 sign-on bonus for full-time (rate range varies by skill and location)

Work with patients on communication, cognition, and swallowing while building a strong SLP program on-site. This role stands out for its big sign-on bonus, flexible scheduling, and strong support for continuing education, mentorship, and tuition loan repayment assistance.

Employer: Arms Wide Open ABA

Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $25–$30 per hour

Provide one-on-one ABA therapy to children and individuals with autism and developmental disabilities. This is a good fit if you want flexible scheduling, competitive hourly pay, and close supervision from a BCBA while you grow your ABA career.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society – KS Liberal Center

Location: 2160 Zinnia Ln, Liberal, KS 67901

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $17–$25.50 per hour

Serve seniors in a long-term care setting with a not-for-profit that’s been around for over 100 years. Highlights include night/weekend differentials, education assistance, CNA training provided if needed, and a robust benefits package for eligible staff.

If any of these feel like your next step, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.