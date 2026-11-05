🍽️ Liberal, KS Food & Hospitality – Multiple Kitchen Roles Hiring

Liberal’s food scene is busy right now, and a few solid kitchen spots are looking for help. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thrive Restaurant Group / Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar

Thrive Restaurant Group / Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Full-time (similar role also listed on Indeed)

Work in a family-style, busy kitchen where you’ll prep, cook, and plate Applebee’s menu items to spec. You’ll be cross-trained on multiple stations, learn recipes, and help keep the line clean and safe while serving steady neighborhood traffic.

Employer: Applebee’s / Thrive Restaurant Group

Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Other (see posting for details)

Same core line cook duties—prep work, cooking, and cleaning—but posted through Indeed, which may offer a different way to apply or schedule. Good fit if you want to grow in restaurant, leadership, and hospitality skills in a well-known chain.

Employer: Mexico Foods LLC / Cardenas Markets

Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Not listed (retail store role)

Not listed (retail store role) Pay: $18.00/hour

Hands-on butcher/meat cutter role in a grocery setting: cutting, trimming, deboning, and packaging meat, poultry, and seafood. They want 3+ years of meat-cutting experience, a Food Handler card, and someone who can handle a fast pace and regular lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.