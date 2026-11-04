🏥 Liberal, KS Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From CNA to Travel CT

Liberal’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both local steady work and higher‑paying travel gigs. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Krucial Rapid Response

Krucial Rapid Response Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Full-time, travel/rapid response RN

Salary: Not listed

Work with a national non-profit medical staffing group that sends nurses where they’re needed most. Good fit if you want mission-driven work, lots of assignments, and the chance to support communities in crisis.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society – Liberal Center

Location: 2160 Zinnia Ln, Liberal, KS 67901

Type: Full-time, 12-hour night shifts (36 hrs/week)

Salary: $17 – $25.50/hour

Serve seniors in a long‑term care setting with one of the nation’s largest nonprofit senior care providers. Offers night/weekend differentials, education assistance, and a robust benefits package for eligible staff.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

Location: Liberal, KS (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour shifts

Pay: $2,741 per week (package based on 36 hrs/week; details subject to confirmation)

Ideal for CT Techs who want travel pay plus experience in a new setting. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support from the LRS team.

Employer: Brookdale

Location: Liberal, KS

Type: Full-time and part-time options

Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience)

Support residents by administering or assisting with medications in a senior living community. Brookdale offers health benefits, 401(k), PTO for full-time, tuition help, and growth paths into roles like Resident Care Coordinator or Nurse.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (schedule, unit, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.