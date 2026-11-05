🛒 Lexington, VA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lexington’s service scene is busy right now—stores, diners, and big-box retail are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TravelCenters of America (TA)

TravelCenters of America (TA) Location: Lexington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50/hour

Front-line cashier role at a busy travel center serving truckers and road-trippers. You’ll run the POS register, keep the store stocked and clean, and help train newer cashiers. TA offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, meal and fuel discounts, and room to grow.

Employer: Side Quest

Location: Lexington, VA (W Nelson St)

(W Nelson St) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Fun mix of diner + arcade work: take orders, run the Square register, greet guests, and help on the arcade side when needed. Hours are afternoons, evenings, and Saturdays (Tue–Wed 12–5, Thu–Sat 12–8). Includes an employee discount and a 90-day pay review. Apply by emailing EatAtSideQuest@gmail.com or stopping by.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1335

Location: 1233 N Lee Hwy, Lexington, VA 24450

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour, plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

Health & Beauty associates stock shelves, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Walmart offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental and family leave, military leave pay, adoption/surrogacy support, and 100% paid education through Live Better U for eligible associates.

If something here fits your vibe, click through and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.