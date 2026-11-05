🍽️ Lexington, VA Restaurant Jobs With Multiple Openings

Lexington’s food scene is busy, and several spots are staffing up. If you like fast pace, friendly people, and steady hours, these local restaurants are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Lexington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.35–$17.08/hour + digital tips

Lead the back of house, cook and prep fresh food, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you have restaurant experience and want to train others and grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Lexington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.65–$18.53/hour + digital tips

Oversee the front of house, food safety, and guest experience while helping manage breaks, schedules, and basic office tasks. Great for someone with restaurant experience who likes coaching a team and solving problems on the fly.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Lexington, VA

Type: Likely full-time , hourly management

Likely , hourly management Pay: $14.27–$19.56/hour

Help run day-to-day operations, support the management team, and lead crew members each shift. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and benefits are available for eligible team members.

Employer: The Palms Lexington

Location: Lexington, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$27.82/hour (average $20+/hour)

Serve guests in a busy, high-energy restaurant and earn strong tip income. Best for outgoing, dependable people with open availability (including evenings/weekends) who want growth in hospitality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.