Lexington’s plants are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their teams. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Lexington, TN (422 Kirby Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a diverse manufacturing team in the Fortify Building Solutions business, handling day-to-day production, staffing, training, and safety. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day 1, plus PTO, holidays, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Precision Coils LLC/JMG

Precision Coils LLC/JMG Location: Lexington, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$20.00 per hour

Run production machines, handle pallets, set up equipment, and do basic daily maintenance. Must train on day shift, then move to 2nd shift; includes 401(k) with match, health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Fluid Routing Solutions

Fluid Routing Solutions Location: Lexington, TN

Type: Not listed (engineering role, likely full-time)

Not listed (engineering role, likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Engineer and improve processes for hose and hose assemblies, support cost-reduction projects, and help launch new products. You’ll work with plant teams and vendors, use CAD tools, and support capital and robotic integration projects.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.