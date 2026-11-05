🏭 Lexington, TN manufacturing jobs with multiple openings

Lexington’s plants are busy right now, and several are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like working with machines and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Volvo Penta (Volvo Group)

Volvo Penta (Volvo Group) Location: Lexington, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.38 – $22.70 per hour , bonus-eligible

, bonus-eligible Highlights: Assembly work on drives, mounts, engines and more in a clean, temperature-controlled, team-focused plant. Use power tools, cranes, and test equipment, with on-the-job training and a clear focus on safety, quality, and continuous improvement. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, and training through Volvo Group University.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Lexington, TN

Type: Full-time

Shift: Nights, 4:30 pm – 3:00 am

Pay: $21.00 – $31.00 per hour

Highlights: Skilled maintenance role keeping CNC and plant equipment running. Work with electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems, plus metal fabrication and welding. Benefits start day 1 for full-time: medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

Employer: Nidec Motor Corporation

Nidec Motor Corporation Location: Lexington, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Entry-level friendly winding role (0–2 years’ experience) working on motor winding and fibrous materials. You’ll inspect, test, and document work, follow set procedures, and focus on quality and safety in a team setting with close supervision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.