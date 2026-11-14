Lexington’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Lowes Foods / W. Lee Flowers

Lowes Foods / Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about talking with guests, sharing beer and wine knowledge, and keeping the Beer Den/Sunmill Wines area clean and stocked. You’ll help with tastings, fill growlers, follow state alcohol laws, and support other clerks while working in a fun, social part of the store.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 5846 Edmund Hwy, Lexington, SC 29073

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into leadership at a busy convenience store, helping run daily operations, support the team, and keep customers happy. This job comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement, plus clear paths to grow your management career.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.