Lexington’s public safety scene is busy right now, with new roles both on the streets and behind the scenes. If you like helping people stay safe, there are a couple of solid options to check out.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.24/hour

Front-line security role at a busy logistics and distribution site. You’ll screen visitors and vehicles, monitor entrances and loading areas, and do patrols while using computer/tablet tools. Paid training, health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts are available for full-time staff.

Employer: County of Lexington

Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $69,461.01 – $79,880.17/year

Senior leadership role supporting Lexington County Fire Services. You’ll handle long-term planning, data and GIS mapping, accreditation, ISO rating work, and fire/EMS incident response as needed. Comes with strong county benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and parental leave.

Note: You must also apply on the County website: https://www.lex-co.com/Applications/HROnline/LoginMain.aspx

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.