Lexington’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks with hands-on skills and leadership experience. If you like fast-paced work and solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jetstream of Houston (part of Federal Signal Corporation )

Jetstream of Houston (part of ) Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-pressure waterblast equipment: inspect, repair, and maintain pumps and motors, plus help customers use the gear safely. This role mixes shop work, some field visits, light travel (up to 10%), and comes with benefits like bonus potential, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, vacation, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: International Paper

Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Salaried full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7am)

Pay: $69,500 – $92,600 + eligibility for annual incentive plan

Lead a night-shift crew making corrugated packaging, focusing on safety, quality, and productivity. Good fit if you have manufacturing leadership experience and want strong benefits, including medical, dental, life insurance, 401(k) with company-funded retirement contributions, paid time off, and education support like tuition reimbursement and student loan help.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many plants will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.