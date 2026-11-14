Healthcare hiring around Lexington, SC is steady right now, with options from in-home care to pharmacy and dental. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want stable hours.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/12/2027

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and take care of patients at the counter and drive-thru. Comes with a structured training program and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement options.

Employer: D4C Dental Brands, Inc. (Wild Smiles)

Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC Type: Full-time (set weekday schedule)

(set weekday schedule) Schedule: Tue 7:45a–4p, Wed 7:45a–4:30p, Thu 7:15a–4p

Support an orthodontist who focuses on kids, helping with braces and building good dental habits. Role is great if you enjoy children and already have DA certification, X-ray certification, orthodontic experience, and CPR; includes PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and disability and life insurance.

Employer: A First Name Basis

Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

Provide in-home support to seniors and people with disabilities—help with bathing, dressing, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship. Offers flexible scheduling, daily pay, overtime opportunities, and a 401(k) with employer match; you’ll need reliable transportation and must pass background and drug screening.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.