Lexington’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like staying active and working outdoors or on-site.

Here are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in Lexington, SC:

Employer: Beyond Cleaning LLC

Beyond Cleaning LLC Location: Lexington, SC (Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (Detention Center) Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $16.50/hour

Handle laundry for a detention center: collect, sort, wash, dry, fold, and return items the same day, with a Detention Deputy escort in housing units. Good fit if you’re dependable, detail-focused, and can follow safety and security rules.

Employer: Terminix Service, Inc.

Location: Lexington, SC 29072

Lexington, SC 29072 Type: Full-time (M–F daytime)

(M–F daytime) Pay: Average $50,000/year in commissions, incentives, and bonuses

Run an established pest control route: inspect homes, treat for pests, and sell services to new and existing customers. No experience needed, paid training, company truck, and a long list of benefits including health insurance, 401(k), profit sharing, paid holidays, and PTO.

Employer: Xylem Tree Experts

Xylem Tree Experts Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full-time with benefits)

Lead a tree crew working around power lines: direct daily work, manage equipment and bucket truck operations, and ensure OSHA safety standards. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO, and is ideal if you have about 3+ years in vegetation management and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.