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🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Lexington, SC
Lexington’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these local roles are worth a look.
Retail Sales Associate
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Lexington, SC (29072)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Be the friendly face helping shoppers find the right tech. You’ll greet customers, demo products, ring up sales and pickups, and get solid training plus employee discounts, PTO, and wellness and retirement benefits if eligible.
T-Mobile Retail Store Manager – Lexington | S Lake Dr | $1000 Sign-Up Bonus
- Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)
- Location: Lexington, SC – S Lake Dr
- Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)
- Pay: Competitive salary + bonuses + $1000 sign-up bonus
Lead a busy wireless store, coach your team, and drive sales while keeping the vibe fun and customer-first. This role offers bonus potential, automatic raises at milestones, career growth, health benefits, an ESOP, and a discounted T-Mobile plan.
Customer Service & Collections Representative – South Central Branch
- Employer: Terminix Service Inc.
- Location: Lexington, SC (29072)
- Type: Full-time, Day Shift
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (no nights or weekends)
- Pay: $17/hr starting pay + commission
Handle high-volume calls, help customers with accounts, and earn commission on sales in a stable, family-owned company. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, profit-sharing) and paid training with travel and meals covered.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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