Lexington’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Lexington, SC (29072)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Be the friendly face helping shoppers find the right tech. You’ll greet customers, demo products, ring up sales and pickups, and get solid training plus employee discounts, PTO, and wellness and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer)

Arch Telecom (T-Mobile Preferred Retailer) Location: Lexington, SC – S Lake Dr

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: Competitive salary + bonuses + $1000 sign-up bonus

Lead a busy wireless store, coach your team, and drive sales while keeping the vibe fun and customer-first. This role offers bonus potential, automatic raises at milestones, career growth, health benefits, an ESOP, and a discounted T-Mobile plan.

Employer: Terminix Service Inc.

Location: Lexington, SC (29072)

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM (no nights or weekends)

Pay: $17/hr starting pay + commission

Handle high-volume calls, help customers with accounts, and earn commission on sales in a stable, family-owned company. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, profit-sharing) and paid training with travel and meals covered.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.