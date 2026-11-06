👔 Lexington, SC Executive Roles with Multiple Leadership Openings

Lexington’s leadership job market is busy right now, with solid options in finance, industry, and community services. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SC State Credit Union

SC State Credit Union Location: Lexington, SC (Hwy 1 branch)

(Hwy 1 branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a member-focused credit union branch, manage daily operations, and grow deposits and loans while coaching a small team. Comes with a full benefits package, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and a professional setting where you’ll work closely with senior leadership.

Employer: CMC (Commercial Metals Company)

(Commercial Metals Company) Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

High-impact role leading large electrical and capital projects in a Fortune 500 steel and construction materials company. You’ll own projects from concept through startup, partner with operations and engineering teams, and get day-one medical, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and training/advancement opportunities.

Employer: Foundation Partners Group – Thompson Funeral Home

Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the funeral home team, guide families through arrangements, and oversee services from first call to follow-up. This role offers meaningful, community-centered work plus medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, and company-paid life and disability coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; strong leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.