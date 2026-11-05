🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Lexington, SC

Lexington’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick Location: Lexington, SC (5135 Sunset Blvd, 29072)

(5135 Sunset Blvd, 29072) Pay: Up to $18.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Roles: Prep team, sandwich line, cashiers (front and back of house), with cross-training across positions.

Prep team, sandwich line, cashiers (front and back of house), with cross-training across positions. Why it’s appealing: Fun, upbeat brand with tip share, flexible schedules, employee discount, and paid training. Day and night shifts available; great if you want variety and like a team-focused vibe.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Lowes Foods Location: Lexington, SC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Why it’s appealing: Customer-facing deli role with flexible hours in a busy grocery store. You’ll slice meats and cheeses, keep products fresh, make announcements on the PA, and help guests at the counter—good fit if you’re friendly and like staying busy.

Employer: Lowes Foods

Lowes Foods Location: Lexington, SC

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s appealing: Step-up role for someone with meat/seafood or grocery experience. You’ll help run the Beef Shoppe & seafood department, lead and train staff, manage inventory and sales, and cover for the department manager—solid move if you’re ready for more responsibility.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.