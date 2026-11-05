🏥 Lexington SC Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible Home Health Roles

Lexington’s healthcare scene is busy, especially in home health. If you like one‑on‑one care and flexible schedules, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Lexington, SC

Type: PRN / Part‑time, per‑assessment

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

See adult and geriatric patients in their homes or skilled nursing facilities, doing 1‑hour comprehensive health assessments. You set your own availability (visits can be 7 days a week, 8 am–7 pm), with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and options to move into a full‑time role later.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Lexington, SC (serving the Columbia area)

(serving the Columbia area) Type: Part‑time, pay‑per‑visit

Pay: From $60 per visit, plus mileage reimbursement

Provide 1:1 OT care in patients’ homes, helping them stay safe and independent with ADLs, home safety, and adaptive equipment. Offers flexible scheduling, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, free CEUs, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.