🚧 Lexington, SC Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lexington’s construction scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already skilled on heavy equipment. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Michelin North America, Inc. (Solideal Onsite Service)

Michelin North America, Inc. (Solideal Onsite Service) Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time, day shift (8-hour shifts, overtime after 40 hrs)

Salary: Hourly pay (exact rate not listed) + 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, bonuses

Hands-on role installing and servicing forklift and material-handling tires using a hydraulic press, both in-house and onsite. Mechanical experience is preferred but not required—they’ll train you, as long as you’re 21+, can lift up to 75 lbs, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: J.C. Wilkie Construction, LLC

Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; benefits include company paying 80%+ of medical, 401(k) with strong match, profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance

Operate excavators and other heavy equipment for underground utilities (storm drain, sewer, water lines) on active construction sites. Good fit if you have 2+ years of heavy equipment experience, can read plans and grades, and want steady outdoor work with strong benefits.

Employer: J.C. Wilkie Construction, LLC

Location: Lexington, SC

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: Not listed; same benefits as above (80%+ medical paid, 401(k) match, profit sharing, PTO, paid holidays, life insurance)

Great starting point if you’re new to construction and want to learn a trade. You’ll assist pipe crews, handle materials, work in trenches, and learn storm drain, sewer, and water line installation while getting paid to build skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employers. Don’t wait too long; good construction spots in Lexington tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.