🏗️ Lexington Park Engineering Roles with Multiple $60K–$190K+ Openings

Lexington Park is busy with defense and mission-systems work right now, and engineers are in demand. If you’ve got a clearance and love complex hardware, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Lexington Park, MD (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,900 – $198,000/year

Lead major microelectronics programs for DoD systems, from FPGA design and verification to test and sustainment. This is a senior role for someone with 7+ years of FPGA experience, Secret clearance, and an EE/CE degree, with a wide salary band and strong benefits.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Lexington Park, MD (primarily onsite at a customer facility)

(primarily onsite at a customer facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Work on datalink systems that boost mission performance across multiple platforms. You’ll handle systems integration challenges, travel up to 25%, and collaborate with OEMs; requires Secret clearance and a bachelor’s in Engineering or Science.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Location: Lexington Park, MD (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

(onsite / hybrid per role needs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $61,900 – $141,000/year

Support radar systems across the full SETR lifecycle, improving performance and integrating new tech on mission platforms. Ideal if you have radar systems experience, a bachelor’s in Engineering, and a Secret clearance, with bonus points for Navy SPY radar knowledge.

If one of these fits your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.