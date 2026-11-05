🏥 Lexington, OK Healthcare Roles – Multiple Rehab Openings

Lexington’s rehab and therapy scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on patient care. All three roles below are with the same employer, so you can grow your career without hopping around.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Lexington, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Work under a licensed OT to help patients build independence and daily living skills. This role comes with clinical support, mentorship, flexible scheduling, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO programs.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Lexington, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Lead the rehab department while still staying close to patient care. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules and budgets, and drive quality of care, with support from regional leadership plus continuing education and leadership development.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Reliant Rehabilitation Location: Lexington, OK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Provide evaluations, treatment plans, and ongoing therapy while supervising PTAs and rehab techs. This is a good fit if you want strong clinical standards, room to grow, and benefits like 401(k) match, CE support, and flexible scheduling.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.