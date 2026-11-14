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Lexington
Free LHS play 'Brian the Comet' on Dec. 4
2 days ago
Lexington High School students will perform “Brian the Comet” on December 4 at the Lexington Middle School Auditorium. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.; admission is free and open to the public.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lexington Public Schools
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