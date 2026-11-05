📋 Lexington, NE admin jobs with benefits & multiple openings

Lexington has a few solid office roles open right now, from front-desk work to steady government clerical jobs with strong benefits.

Employer: H&R Block (franchise office)

H&R Block (franchise office) Location: Lexington, NE

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first face clients see, answering phones, greeting visitors, scheduling appointments, and keeping the office organized. Good fit if you like a fast pace, have customer service experience, and are comfortable using Microsoft Office.

Employer: State of Nebraska – Supreme Court (Agency 5)

Location: 700 North Washington, Lexington, NE 68850

Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $16.954/hour (~$35,264.16/year)

Application deadline: 11-30-2026 (or until filled)

Clerical role in the county court: take payments, file and scan documents, enter data, and help the public at the counter and by phone. Comes with strong state benefits (79% employer-paid health insurance, retirement match, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave) and a 2.5% raise after probation if you start at the hiring rate.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.