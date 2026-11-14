Lexington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in rail and food production. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility Location: Lexington, NC

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4:00pm–2:30am)

Pay: $18.00–$21.96/hour + 10% shift differential

Help build electrical racks, wire harnesses, and other parts for passenger rail cars in a modern train factory. Good fit if you have electro-mechanical or electrical panel experience and can read blueprints and wiring diagrams.

Employer: US Foods

Location: Lexington, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $23.00–$24.00/hour, benefits start Day 1

Cut and trim custom meat orders in a refrigerated plant, using knives and other cutting equipment. Great for experienced meat cutters who like steady hours, overtime potential, and full benefits.

Employer: Siemens Mobility

Location: Lexington, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 5:30am–4:00pm)

Pay: $105,165–$123,551/year + 5% incentive opportunity

Lead a team of 20+ test technicians in the final testing and sign-off of passenger rail vehicles. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years in manufacturing, and proven leadership and troubleshooting skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.