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Lexington
Adult non-fiction book club meets Nov. 19
4 days ago
North Davidson Public Library will host its Literally: A Non-Fiction Book Club meeting on Thursday, November 19 at 6:00 pm to discuss Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty. The club is for ages 18+, and copies of the book are available to check out at the Circulation Desk.
This content is adapted from materials provided by North Davidson Public Library
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