Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Lexington

Adult non-fiction book club meets Nov. 19

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MCMeE_1GoMQ1nA00

North Davidson Public Library will host its Literally: A Non-Fiction Book Club meeting on Thursday, November 19 at 6:00 pm to discuss Smoke Gets in Your Eyes: And Other Lessons from the Crematory by Caitlin Doughty. The club is for ages 18+, and copies of the book are available to check out at the Circulation Desk.

This content is adapted from materials provided by North Davidson Public Library

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments