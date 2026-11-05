🏥 Lexington, NC RN Jobs with Multiple Openings at $38+/hr

Lexington’s hospital scene is busy and growing, and RNs are in high demand. If you’re an experienced nurse looking to stay close to home, these roles at Lexington Medical Center are worth a look.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Advocate Health) Location: Lexington, NC – Lexington Medical Center

– Lexington Medical Center Type: Full-time , 36 hrs/week , 7p–7a , float within Lexington only

, , , float within Lexington only Pay: $38.20 – $57.30/hour, benefits eligible

Work across the ED, Med-Surg, Post-Surgical, and CCU at a 94-bed hospital, stepping in where you’re needed most. Great fit if you like variety, higher-acuity patients, and using your skills across multiple units while still staying at one campus.

Employer: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Advocate Health)

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist (Advocate Health) Location: Lexington, NC – Lexington Medical Center PACU

– Lexington Medical Center PACU Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week , Monday–Friday with call

, , Monday–Friday with call Pay: $38.20 – $57.30/hour, benefits eligible

Join the PACU team caring for post-op patients in a Monday–Friday role with call. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of clinical RN experience, want steady weekday hours, and like a focused surgical recovery environment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.