🏛️ The Finance Subcommittee of the Lexington School Committee will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, from 4:00–5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 173 Bedford Street, in the School Committee Meeting Room.

The main focus is the FY27 Year-to-Date budget, looking at Period Four. They will review:

The FY27 Periods 1–4 Year-to-Date Budget Report by DESE Function (this means spending and budget broken down by state-defined education categories), and

(this means spending and budget broken down by state-defined education categories), and The FY27 Periods 1–4 Year-to-Date Budget Report by Department (showing how each school department is doing against its budget).

Under their regular yearly topics, the subcommittee will also:

Go over the Anticipated Procurement Calendar (the schedule for planned purchases and contracts), and

(the schedule for planned purchases and contracts), and Get an update on the Revenue Allocation Model (how different revenue sources are divided up in the school budget).

They will also talk about the LCP Revolving Fund and its fee structure—this is a special account where certain program fees go in and out, and they will review how those fees are set.

The meeting notice comes from Lexington Public Schools, 173 Bedford Street, Lexington, MA 02420, and is timestamped “2026 13 Nov, 8:44 am.”

This is a public meeting, so residents may attend and listen to the discussion.