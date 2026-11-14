Lexington is buzzing with advanced engineering work right now, especially in defense and space tech. If you’re into complex systems, hardware, or space, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Laboratory Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Technical Staff 5: $140,000–$187,000; Technical Staff 6: $155,000–$207,000

Lead end-to-end development of advanced ground and satellite systems for space domain awareness, space control, and earth observation. You’ll guide multidisciplinary teams, own major technical workstreams, and work on high-risk/high-reward prototypes that transition into real-world national security missions. Requires a strong STEM background, experience leading engineering teams, and the ability to obtain a Secret (or higher) clearance.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base salary plus equity; total comp depends on experience)

Own a big slice of the manufacturing value chain for cutting-edge defense imaging hardware. This role is very hands-on: assembly, integration & test, process design, vendor work, and building prototypes, plus partnering closely with design and quality teams. Best fit if you have 8+ years in electromechanical manufacturing or design and are comfortable debugging complex systems and supporting Secret clearance requirements.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—both employers often list related roles you can pivot into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.