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Lexington
🏗️ Lexington, MA Engineering Roles with Multiple $100K+ Openings
10 days ago
Lexington is buzzing with high-tech engineering work right now, especially around optics, lasers, and defense. If you like hands-on hardware and real mission impact, these are worth a look.
Optical Hardware Test Engineer
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Lexington, MA
- Salary: $101,000 – $135,000
- Type: Full-time
Work on advanced infrared and optical systems for defense, owning production test from end to end. Great fit if you enjoy test automation, MATLAB/Python data work, and troubleshooting complex electro‑optical hardware.
Laser Test Engineer
- Employer: Anduril Industries
- Location: Lexington, MA
- Salary: $101,000 – $135,000
- Type: Full-time
Focus on testing laser and camera systems with tight quality standards and heavy automation. Ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing test, are comfortable with infrared systems, and can debug across hardware, firmware, and software.
Lasercom R&D Engineer – Assistant Staff
- Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory
- Location: Lexington, MA
- Salary: $92,000 – $128,000 (depending on level)
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level to early-career role working on free-space laser communications for satellites and airborne platforms. You’ll be in the lab running experiments, modeling in Python/MATLAB, and directly touching hardware—not just watching from the sidelines.
Systems Analysis: Technical Staff 5/6
- Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory
- Location: Lexington, MA
- Salary: $140,000 – $207,000 (by level)
- Type: Full-time
Senior role modeling and analyzing full space systems—from orbit and sensors to ground operations—for real Space Force missions. Great if you love physics-based modeling, optimization, and want your analysis to drive actual hardware and mission decisions.
Electrical Engineer (36+ Month Contract)
- Employer: Minuteman Group LLC
- Location: Lexington, MA (100% onsite, hybrid for special cases)
- Pay: $80 – $85 per hour
- Type: Long-term contract (36+ months)
Design and test power, battery, and embedded systems for rapid prototypes in land, air, sea, or space applications. Strong match if you have 5+ years in analog/digital design, PCB layout, embedded microcontrollers, and like fast-turn defense projects.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles. Good luck, and don’t sleep on these while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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