Lexington is buzzing with high-tech engineering work right now, especially around optics, lasers, and defense. If you like hands-on hardware and real mission impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Lexington, MA

Salary: $101,000 – $135,000

Type: Full-time

Work on advanced infrared and optical systems for defense, owning production test from end to end. Great fit if you enjoy test automation, MATLAB/Python data work, and troubleshooting complex electro‑optical hardware.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: Lexington, MA

Salary: $101,000 – $135,000

Type: Full-time

Focus on testing laser and camera systems with tight quality standards and heavy automation. Ideal if you have 3+ years in manufacturing test, are comfortable with infrared systems, and can debug across hardware, firmware, and software.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Location: Lexington, MA

Salary: $92,000 – $128,000 (depending on level)

(depending on level) Type: Full-time

Entry-level to early-career role working on free-space laser communications for satellites and airborne platforms. You’ll be in the lab running experiments, modeling in Python/MATLAB, and directly touching hardware—not just watching from the sidelines.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Location: Lexington, MA

Salary: $140,000 – $207,000 (by level)

(by level) Type: Full-time

Senior role modeling and analyzing full space systems—from orbit and sensors to ground operations—for real Space Force missions. Great if you love physics-based modeling, optimization, and want your analysis to drive actual hardware and mission decisions.

Employer: Minuteman Group LLC

Location: Lexington, MA (100% onsite, hybrid for special cases)

Pay: $80 – $85 per hour

Type: Long-term contract (36+ months)

Design and test power, battery, and embedded systems for rapid prototypes in land, air, sea, or space applications. Strong match if you have 5+ years in analog/digital design, PCB layout, embedded microcontrollers, and like fast-turn defense projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles. Good luck, and don’t sleep on these while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.