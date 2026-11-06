🎓 Lexington MA Teaching Jobs – Multiple Openings from $18/hr

Lexington is busy hiring teachers right now, from early childhood to language and art. If you like working with kids and families, there’s a nice mix of part-time and full-time roles here.

Employer: Alma Mater Studio (email: info@almamaterstudio.org )

Alma Mater Studio (email: ) Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Likely part-time (flexible hours mentioned)

Likely (flexible hours mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Teach Russian as a Second Language using an existing curriculum. Great fit if you have a graduate degree, enjoy joyful, high-energy teaching, and can work flexibly while keeping strong classroom culture and parent communication.

Employer: Alma Mater Studio (email: info@almamaterstudio.org )

Alma Mater Studio (email: ) Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Part-time, junior role

Schedule: Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Junior art teaching role under an art director, perfect if you have a BFA (or equivalent) and can teach art in Russian and talk with parents in English. Ideal for someone organized and reliable who wants weekend hours and experience in a supervised setting.

Employer: Waldorf School of Lexington

Location: Lexington, MA (Great Meadows conservation land)

(Great Meadows conservation land) Type: Part-time, school year (10 months)

Hours: About 10 hours/week , Weds & Thurs, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. , Sept–June

About , , Sept–June Salary: $12,000–$14,000 per year

Support a forest kindergarten-style program for ages 3–6, outdoors in 185 acres of conservation land. Good for someone with experience with young children, who loves being outside in all seasons and is curious about Waldorf education.

Employer: Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Location: Lexington, MA (two centers: Waltham St & Forbes Rd)

(two centers: Waltham St & Forbes Rd) Type: Full-time, in-person

Age Groups: Infants, toddlers, or preschool

Pay: $18.00–$22.40 per hour

Bonus: $1,000 hiring incentive (after 100 days; listed as available through Sept 30, 2026)

Hands-on classroom role with strong benefits (health, 401(k), paid time off) and free CDA/college degree options. Great if you want a long-term early childhood career and like working closely with families in a busy center.

If any of these sound like you, click through, polish your resume, and apply soon—Lexington schools and centers are hiring steadily, but good roles don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.