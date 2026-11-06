💻 Lexington, MA IT Roles with Multiple $90K–$180K+ Openings

Lexington’s tech scene is buzzing with defense, robotics, and embedded systems work. If you’re into Python, C/C++, or systems modeling, there are some strong options here.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Laboratory Location: Lexington, MA (on-site research environment)

(on-site research environment) Type: Full-time technical staff

Full-time technical staff Salary: $92,000 – $115,000 (Level 1), $100,000 – $128,000 (Level 2)

Work on AI-enabled robots for real defense missions—design, build, and test autonomy stacks using Python, C++ and ROS/ROS2. Great fit if you have a STEM degree, love hands-on robotics, and want access to MIT-level benefits and mentorship.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Laboratory Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time technical staff

Full-time technical staff Salary: $92,000 – $128,000 (two hiring ranges listed)

Same core role and group as above, posted via LinkedIn, supporting AI robotics at the tactical edge. This link may be better if you prefer applying with a LinkedIn profile and want to track your application there.

Employer: Aquila Technology

Location: Lexington, MA (Hybrid – 3 days on-site, must live within 100 miles)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Clearance: Must be able to obtain Secret (U.S. citizen)

Design and debug embedded C/C++ on Linux for an autonomous data collection and processing system supporting a major defense lab. Strong match if you have 3+ years with embedded systems, oscilloscopes/logic analyzers, and want perks like PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and tech stipends.

Employer: MIT Lincoln Laboratory

MIT Lincoln Laboratory Location: Lexington, MA

Type: Full-time Technical Staff (Level 5)

Full-time Technical Staff (Level 5) Salary: $140,000 – $187,000

Lead high-impact studies on air, missile, and maritime defense systems, using modeling and simulation to brief senior DoD leaders. Ideal if you have an advanced STEM degree, strong skills in Matlab/Python/C, and want to grow as a technical leader and mentor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Lexington’s defense-tech world often hires from the same talent pool.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.